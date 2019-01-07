Eerste verhaallijn van ‘Bad Boys For Life’, de nieuwe film van Adil en Bilall, is bekend TK

07 januari 2019

10u27

Bron: Metro UK 0 Film Dat onze eigen Adil El Arbi en Bilall Fallah de nieuwe ‘Bad Boys’-film mogen maken, wist u intussen ongetwijfeld al. Dat ze daarvoor opnieuw Will Smith en Martin Lawrence wisten te strikken, was ook al bekend. Maar nu werd ook een eerste plot gelekt, en de fans zijn alvast opgetogen door de verhaallijn.

Production Weekly, een soort nieuwssite voor mensen in de filmindustrie, publiceerde een eerste synopsis van ‘Bad Boys For Life’, de derde politiefilm in de franchise. Daaruit blijkt dat vooral Mike (het personage van Will Smith) zich danig in de nesten werkt: “De prent focust zich op de Miami PD en de poging van haar elite AMMO-team om Armando Armas (gespeeld door Jacob Scipio) ten val te brengen.”

Armando is duidelijk de slechterik van het verhaal: “Hij is een koelbloedige moordenaar met een wrede, treiterende aard die werkt voor het kartel. Hij wordt er door zijn moeder op uitgestuurd om Mike te vermoorden.” Met andere woorden: Mike en Marcus krijgen waarschijnlijk een volledig drugskartel achter hen aan. Bad boys, bad boys, what you gonna do?

Eerder werd ook al bekendgemaakt dat Vanessa Hudgens, Charles Melton (‘Riverdale’) en Alexander Ludwig (‘Vikings’) zullen opduiken in de prent van onze Belgische regisseurs. De film staat voorzichtig gepland om in januari 2020 in de zalen te komen. Voor Will Smith is het productieproces alvast van start gegaan: hij postte gisteren een foto op Instagram van het script van de film, met de boodschap ‘dag 1, ik hou jullie op de hoogte’. Het is niet duidelijk of het om repetities of effectieve opnames gaat.

Martin Lawrence ziet het filmproces alvast helemaal zitten, want hij postte een throwback op Instagram. De fans van de franchise zijn ook erg opgetogen met het verhaal; op Twitter laten veel mensen weten dat ze niet kunnen wachten tot de prent uitkomt.