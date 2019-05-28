Echtgenote van Roman Polanski haalt uit naar nieuwe film van Quentin Tarantino SD

Emmanuelle Seigner (52), de echtgenote van regisseur Roman Polanski (85), heeft op Instagram uitgehaald naar 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood', de nieuwe film van Quentin Tarantino. Daarin komt de moord op Sharon Tate, de toenmalige echtgenote van Polanski, voor. Ze verwijt Tarantino dat hij geen contact heeft opgenomen met haar echtgenoot.

“Hoe kun je iemands tragische leven gebruiken en hem ondertussen vertrappelen”, vraagt Emmanuelle Seigner zich op Instagram af. “Even een kleine aanpassing, want ik zie dat sommige mensen mijn punt niet begrijpen. Ik heb geen kritiek op de film. Ik zeg alleen dat ze het niet erg vinden om een film te maken over Roman en zijn tragische verhaal en er dus zaken mee te doen, terwijl ze aan de andere kant een paria van hem gemaakt hebben. En dit alles zonder hem te raadplegen, natuurlijk. Ik hoop dat de film het goed doet, natuurlijk. Maar het concept stoort me.”

Seigner reageert daarmee op de nieuwste film van Quentin Tarantino, ‘Once Upon A Time in Hollywood’. Daarin wordt de moord op de zwangere Sharon Tate, de toenmalige echtgenote van Polanski, aangehaald. Ook Polanski wordt geportretteerd, al komt zijn personage amper in beeld. Tate wordt gespeeld door Margot Robbie, Polanski door Rafal Zawierucha.

Polanski is al jarenlang niet meer welkom in Hollywood omdat hij beschuldigd wordt van de verkrachting van een 13-jarig meisje in 1977. De VS vragen al jaren om zijn uitlevering.