Dwayne Johnson 'schittert' op onrealistische filmposter

I’ve mocked up some parabolas for The Rock’s SKYSCRAPER jump. Red is assuming he jumped up a bit first; green assuming he ran forward and somehow didn’t lose momentum; yellow for a sort of squat-thrust thing.



Whichever you choose, rest in peace The Rock, as you are dead now. pic.twitter.com/cAytzrWMRW

