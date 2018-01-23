Dit zijn de genomineerden voor de Oscars 2018
'The Shape of Water' van Guillermo Del Toro is de grote slokop bij de nominaties. Zijn film werd genomineerd voor maar liefst dertien beeldjes, waaronder die van beste film, beste regisseur en beste actrice. Voor het prestigieuze beeldje van beste film zijn ook 'Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri', 'Lady Bird', 'Darkest Hour' en 'Dunkirk' genomineerd. Er zijn ook acht nominaties voor 'Dunkirk' van Christopher Nolan en zes voor die andere Britse oorlogsfilm 'The Darkest Hour'.
Er is ook een klein Belgisch accentje te bespeuren in de lijst nominaties want met 'Loveless' is ook een Russische, Franse, Duitse en Belgische coproductie genomineerd. Andere feitjes: Meryl Streep werd voor de 21ste (!) keer genomineerd en voor het eerst sinds 2009 werd er een vrouw genomineerd voor beste regisseur. Kathryn Bigelow won toen met 'The Hurt Locker', dit jaar maakt Greta Gerwig kans op een beeldje voor 'Lady Bird'.
Dit zijn alle genomineerden:
Beste film
Call Me By Your Name, Darkest Hour, Dunkirk, Get Out, Lady Bird, Phantom Thread, The Post, The Shape of Water, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Beste regisseur
Christopher Nolan (Dunkirk), Jordan Peele (Get Out), Greta Gerwig (Ladybird), Paul Thomas Anderson (Phantom Thread), Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water)
Beste actrice
Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water), Frances McDormand (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), Margot Robbie (I, Tonya), Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird), Meryl Streep (The Post)
Beste acteur
Timothée Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name), Daniel Day-Lewis (Phantom Thread), Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out), Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour), Denzel Washington (Roman J. Israel, Esq)
Beste Animatiefilm
The Boss Baby, The Breadwinner, Coco, Ferdinand, Loving Vincent
Beste actrice in een bijrol
Mary J Blige (Mudbound), Allison Janney (I, Tonya), Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread), Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird), Octavia Spencer (The Shape of Water)
Beste acteur in een bijrol
Willem DaFoe (The Florida Project), Woody Harrelson (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), Richard Jenkins (The Shape of Water), Christopher Plummer (All the Money in the World), Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)
Beste Buitenlandse film
A Fantastic Woman, The Insult, Loveless, On Body and Soul, The Square
Originele song
"Mighty River" (Mudbound), "Mystery of Love" (Call Me By Your Name), "Remember Me" (Coco), "Stand up for Something" (Marshall), "This is Me" (The Greatest Showman)
Korte documentaire
Edith+Eddie, Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405, Heroin(e), Knife Skills, Traffic Stop
Lange documentaire
Abacus: Small Enough to Jail, Faces Places, Icarus, Last Man in Aleppo, Strong Island
Aangepaste scenario
Call Me By Your Name, The Disaster Artist, Logan, Molly's Game, Mudbound
Originele scenario
The Big Sick, Get Out, Lady Bird, The Shape of Water, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Productie ontwerp
Beauty and the Beast, Blade Runner 2049, Darkest Hour, Dunkirk, The Shape of Water
Cinematografie
Blade Runner 2014, Darkest Hour, Dunkirk, Mudbound, The Shape of Water
Kostuums
Beauty and the Beast, Darkest Hour, Phantom Thread, The Shape of Water, Victoria & Abdul
Geluid
Baby Driver, Blade Runner 2019, Dunkirk, The Shape of Water, Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Geluid mix
Baby Driver, Blade Runner 2019, Dunkirk, The Shape of Water, Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Korte animatiefilm
Dear Basketball, Garden Party, Lou, Negative Space, Revolting Rhymes
Live actie kortfilm
DeKalb Elementary, The Eleven O’Clock, My Nephew Emmet, Silent Child, Watu Wote:All of Us
Originele soundtrack
Dunkirk, Phantom Thread, The Shape of Water, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Visuele effecten
Blade Runner 2049, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Kong: Star Island, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, War for the Planet of the Apes
Montage
Baby Driver, Dunkirk, I, Tonya, The Shape of Water, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Make-up en haar
Darkest Hour, Victoria & Abdul, Wonder
