Dit zijn de genomineerden voor de Oscars 2018 DBJ

23 januari 2018

15u10 7 Film De genomineerden voor de 90ste Academy Awards zijn bekend gemaakt. De Oscaruitreiking wordt dit jaar op 4 maart 2018 georganiseerd in het Amerikaanse Los Angeles. Talkshowpresentator Jimmy Kimmel zal de show voor de tweede keer op rij presenteren.

'The Shape of Water' van Guillermo Del Toro is de grote slokop bij de nominaties. Zijn film werd genomineerd voor maar liefst dertien beeldjes, waaronder die van beste film, beste regisseur en beste actrice. Voor het prestigieuze beeldje van beste film zijn ook 'Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri', 'Lady Bird', 'Darkest Hour' en 'Dunkirk' genomineerd. Er zijn ook acht nominaties voor 'Dunkirk' van Christopher Nolan en zes voor die andere Britse oorlogsfilm 'The Darkest Hour'.

Er is ook een klein Belgisch accentje te bespeuren in de lijst nominaties want met 'Loveless' is ook een Russische, Franse, Duitse en Belgische coproductie genomineerd. Andere feitjes: Meryl Streep werd voor de 21ste (!) keer genomineerd en voor het eerst sinds 2009 werd er een vrouw genomineerd voor beste regisseur. Kathryn Bigelow won toen met 'The Hurt Locker', dit jaar maakt Greta Gerwig kans op een beeldje voor 'Lady Bird'.

Dit zijn alle genomineerden:

Beste film

Call Me By Your Name, Darkest Hour, Dunkirk, Get Out, Lady Bird, Phantom Thread, The Post, The Shape of Water, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Beste regisseur

Christopher Nolan (Dunkirk), Jordan Peele (Get Out), Greta Gerwig (Ladybird), Paul Thomas Anderson (Phantom Thread), Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water)

Beste actrice

Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water), Frances McDormand (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), Margot Robbie (I, Tonya), Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird), Meryl Streep (The Post)

Beste acteur

Timothée Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name), Daniel Day-Lewis (Phantom Thread), Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out), Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour), Denzel Washington (Roman J. Israel, Esq)

Beste Animatiefilm

The Boss Baby, The Breadwinner, Coco, Ferdinand, Loving Vincent

Beste actrice in een bijrol

Mary J Blige (Mudbound), Allison Janney (I, Tonya), Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread), Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird), Octavia Spencer (The Shape of Water)

Beste acteur in een bijrol

Willem DaFoe (The Florida Project), Woody Harrelson (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), Richard Jenkins (The Shape of Water), Christopher Plummer (All the Money in the World), Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)

Beste Buitenlandse film

A Fantastic Woman, The Insult, Loveless, On Body and Soul, The Square

Originele song

"Mighty River" (Mudbound), "Mystery of Love" (Call Me By Your Name), "Remember Me" (Coco), "Stand up for Something" (Marshall), "This is Me" (The Greatest Showman)

Korte documentaire

Edith+Eddie, Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405, Heroin(e), Knife Skills, Traffic Stop

Lange documentaire

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail, Faces Places, Icarus, Last Man in Aleppo, Strong Island

Aangepaste scenario

Call Me By Your Name, The Disaster Artist, Logan, Molly's Game, Mudbound

Originele scenario

The Big Sick, Get Out, Lady Bird, The Shape of Water, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Productie ontwerp

Beauty and the Beast, Blade Runner 2049, Darkest Hour, Dunkirk, The Shape of Water

Cinematografie

Blade Runner 2014, Darkest Hour, Dunkirk, Mudbound, The Shape of Water

Kostuums

Beauty and the Beast, Darkest Hour, Phantom Thread, The Shape of Water, Victoria & Abdul

Geluid

Baby Driver, Blade Runner 2019, Dunkirk, The Shape of Water, Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Geluid mix

Baby Driver, Blade Runner 2019, Dunkirk, The Shape of Water, Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Korte animatiefilm

Dear Basketball, Garden Party, Lou, Negative Space, Revolting Rhymes

Live actie kortfilm

DeKalb Elementary, The Eleven O’Clock, My Nephew Emmet, Silent Child, Watu Wote:All of Us

Originele soundtrack

Dunkirk, Phantom Thread, The Shape of Water, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Visuele effecten

Blade Runner 2049, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Kong: Star Island, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, War for the Planet of the Apes

Montage

Baby Driver, Dunkirk, I, Tonya, The Shape of Water, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Make-up en haar

Darkest Hour, Victoria & Abdul, Wonder