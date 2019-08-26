Disney lost eerste beelden van Emma Stone als Cruella De Vil KD

26 augustus 2019

07u43

Bron: Disney 0 Film Dat Emma Stone (30) voor Disney in de huid zou kruipen van Cruella De Vil, wisten we al. Maar hoe dat iconische personage er zou gaan uitzien, was nog onbekend. Tot nu. Het entertainmentbedrijf loste de eerste beelden van Emma als de slechterik Cruella en die zijn best indrukwekkend.

De film waarin Emma Stone in de huid kruipt van Cruella de Vil komt pas uit in 2021. Eigenlijk was de première voor volgend jaar gepland, maar de release werd uitgesteld. Volgens The Sun is dat grotendeels de fout van Emma. De actrice viel tijdens een concert van de Spice Girls van iemands schouders, waardoor ze gewond raakte. Door de ernst van de blessure werd het opnameschema omgegooid. “Het gaat om een actieve rol waarbij veel met honden gelopen moet worden”, aldus een bron.

Cruella de Vil is de slechterik uit het boek 101 Dalmatiërs uit 1956. Vijf jaar later bracht Disney de animatieklassieker uit over hondenouders Pongo and Perdita die een horde puppy’s moeten redden voordat ze tot bontjassen worden vermaakt. In 1996 kwam er een liveaction-versie uit van de film, waarin Glenn Close de rol van Cruella speelde. Emma zal de rol deze keer op zich nemen en verschijnt aan de zijde van Paul Walter Hauser, Joel Fry en Emma Thompson. Over het verhaal van de film is nog maar weinig geweten. Wel weten we dat Emma een jonge Cruella zal vertolken.