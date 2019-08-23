Deze beroemde actrice leende haar hand voor de poster van ‘American Beauty’ SDE

15u51 0 Film In 1999 verscheen ‘American Beauty’. De film met Kevin Spacey en Annette Bening in de hoofdrollen werd een echte klassieker, en ook de poster groeide uit tot een iconisch beeld. Nu heeft actrice Christina Hendricks (44) verklapt dat haar hand gebruikt werd voor de foto.

Op Instagram deelde ‘Mad Men’-actrice Christina Hendricks de poster van ‘American Beauty’: een hand die een roos vasthoudt, rust op een buik. In het bijschrift onthult ze een klein geheimpje: “Ik was vroeger een model, en soms een handmodel", schrijft ze. “Dit is mijn hand op de buik van een ander model. Ik ben zo trots dat ik op welke manier dan ook deel uitmaakte van deze film.”

‘American Beauty’ kwam uit in 1999 en won vijf Oscars. Onder meer hoofdrolspeler Kevin Spacey - die sindsdien in opspraak kwam - won een beeldje voor ‘beste acteur’.