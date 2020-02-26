Derde ‘Jurassic World’-film zal ‘Dominion' heten LOV

26 februari 2020

07u15

Bron: ANP 0 Film De eerste draaidag van de derde ‘Jurassic World’-film is van start gegaan en dat bood regisseur Colin Trevorrow meteen de gelegenheid om de titel van de film bekend te maken. Hij deed dat op Twitter met een foto van een filmklapper.

"Dag 1", schrijft hij bij de foto van de klapper. Hierop staat niet alleen de datum en de te schieten scènes en takes, maar ook de naam van de film: ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’. Het wordt de tweede ‘Jurassic’-film waarbij Trevorrow plaatsneemt in de regisseursstoel. Eerder had hij ook al de regie voor ‘Jurassic World’ uit 2015 in handen.

‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ moet op 11 juni 2021 in première gaan.