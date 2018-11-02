De opnames van ‘Bad Boys’ worden duidelijk plezant: Adil en Bilall nemen selfies met Will Smith en Martin Lawrence TK

11u33 0 Film Ze werden maandenlang geteisterd door onzekerheid, maar de kogel is nu écht door de kerk: Adil El Arbi en Bilall Fallah mogen binnenkort beginnen aan de opnames van ‘Bad Boys For Life’. En aan de selfies met de Hollywoodsterren te zien, wordt dat een gezellige bedoening.

Komt de film er nu of niet? Dé vraag die de twee ‘Patser’-regisseurs de voorbije maanden hoofdpijn bezorgde, omdat de financiering van de derde ‘Bad Boys’-film niet rond geraakte. Maar nu is er écht geen weg terug, want Will Smith en Martin Lawrence - de sterren uit de vorige twee films - hebben de nieuwe prent officieel aangekondigd op het Instagramaccount van Smith.

De twee acteurs poseerden ook gewillig met hun toekomstige regisseurs. Het is overigens niet de eerste keer dat Adil en Bilall de ster ontmoeten. Een tweetal maanden geleden werden ze uitgenodigd bij Smith thuis. “Echt zo’n villa in de Hollywood Hills, hé. Wij moesten zelfs het domein betreden met een speciaal paspoort, alsof we de grens van een ander land overstaken”, vertelden ze begin oktober. “Mega-zenuwachtig waren we. Maar eenmaal binnen stond Will ons gewoon in de deuropening op te wachten. Keichill. ‘Hi! What’s up?’ Echt een doodnormale gast. We zijn wel twee uur bezig geweest over ‘Bad Boys’. Will haalde direct veel goede ideeën aan. Meteen een blad papier en een stylo erbij gehaald. En dat terwijl we dachten dat we rustig kennis gingen maken.” Als kers op de taart kregen de mannen felicitaties voor ‘Patser’. “Will vond het een straffe film. Hij zei zelfs dat wij al een Miami-sfeer gecreëerd hadden met die neonlichten, en dat zoiets perfect zou zijn voor ‘Bad Boys For Life’.”

De echte opnames laten nog even op zich wachten: die zouden de tweede week van januari beginnen. “We gaan dus goed het nieuwe jaar in”, aldus de twee regisseurs. “De film speelt zich af in Miami, maar we gaan voornamelijk in Atlanta filmen. Da’s gemakkelijker qua locatie”, leggen ze uit. “Nu zijn we hier dus volop naar plekken aan het zoeken die die typische Miami-vibe uitstralen. We hebben al heel wat coole locaties gevonden.”