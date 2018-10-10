De eerste beelden van Ruby Rose als Batwoman zijn veelbelovend MVO

10 oktober 2018

15u05 0 Film Ruby Rose speelt binnenkort Batwoman in een crossover-aflevering van 'Arrow', 'Supergirl' en 'The Flash'. Het eerste beeld van de actrice in kostuum ziet er al meteen spectaculair uit.

Ruby Rose deelde de foto van haar superheldenlook zelf op Instagram, waar ze al veel positieve reacties kreeg.

Haar personage is bovendien op voorhand al iconisch, want Batwoman wordt de eerste grote DC-held die uit de kast is. Haar personage valt namelijk op vrouwen.

Tijdens een interview met 'The Tonight Show' werd ze steeds emotioneel terwijl ze het over haar rol had. "Sorry dat ik een krop in de keel krijg, deze rol is gewoon heel belangrijk voor mij. Toen ik nog een kind was, zag ik nooit iemand op tv waarmee ik me kon identificeren, laat staan een superheld, weet je wel?" Ruby Rose is zelf biseksueel en neemt haar nieuwe taak als rolmodel heel serieus.

Batwoman zal op 5 december voor het eerst op tv te zien zijn, maar het netwerk The CW hint al naar een eigen serie voor de heldin, die waarschijnlijk in 2019 in première zal gaan.

