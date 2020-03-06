Crowdfunding ‘W817'-film al halverwege doel: 25.000 tickets verkocht Melissa Van Ostaeyen

06 maart 2020

16u50

Bron: Instagram 0 Film De ‘W817'-film zou er best wel eens kunnen komen, zo blijkt uit de voorlopige ticketverkoop. De prent wordt gemaakt indien er via crowdfunding 50.000 kaartjes verkocht worden. De teller staat intussen op 25.000.

Na massaal veel vraag naar een reünie van de Ketnetreeks keert de cast van ‘W817' terug voor een film, over het leven van de kotgenoten 20 jaar later. Het scenario is klaar en de locaties zijn geboekt. Maar enkel als er 50.000 fans tussen nu en 4 april een ticket kopen, komt de film er effectief. “Please! We hebben zoveel goesting om terug te keren”, klonk het bij de cast.

Hun oproep werd luid en duidelijk gehoord, zo blijkt. “Over de helft... klein voorzichtig vreugdesprongetje toch al”, schrijft Govert Deploige (46), die Steve speelt in de reeks, op zijn Instagrampagina.

Nog 25.000 tickets te gaan en de fans én acteurs kunnen hun hartje ophalen.