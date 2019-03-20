Cardi B heeft eerste filmrol te pakken TK

20 maart 2019

09u49

Bron: ANP 0 Film Goed nieuws voor Cardi B. De rapster gaat haar debuut op het witte doek maken in de film ‘Hustlers’. Hierin zal ze te zien zijn naast Jennifer Lopez, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, Julia Stiles, Mercedes Ruehl en Constance Wu. Dit maakte STX Entertainment bekend via Twitter.

Ook Jennifer Lopez plaatste het nieuws op Instagram en schreef: "Het is officieel! Cardi B en Constance Wu doen met me mee in ‘Hustlers’, binnenkort in de bioscoop." Wu schitterde vorig jaar als hoofdrolspeelster in de film ‘Crazy Rich Asians’.

De film vertelt het verhaal van een groep voormalige strippers uit New York die samen geld willen stelen van hun voormalige Wall Street-klanten. Welke rol Cardi zal spelen, is nog niet bekend.