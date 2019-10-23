Cardi B heeft een rolletje in ‘Fast & Furious 9' KDL

23 oktober 2019

10u54

Bron: ANP 0 Film De makers van ‘Fast & Furious 9' hebben weer een grote naam aan de cast toegevoegd. Cardi B heeft een rolletje in het negende deel van de autoracereeks.

Vin Diesel plaatste dinsdag een video op Instagram waarin hij samen met Cardi op de set te zien is. De acteur laat weten dat het de laatste draaidag in Engeland was, en dat iedereen behoorlijk moe is. Cardi laat daarop weten dat dat zeker ook voor haar geldt, maar dat ze niet kan wachten de film te zien. “Dit gaat de beste tot nu toe worden”, verklaart ze daarbij.

Deadline weet te vertellen dat de rapper een kleine rol heeft in de film, die in mei uitkomt. In ‘Fast & Furious 9' keren bekende gezichten uit de franchise terug: onder meer Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Helen Mirren en Charlize Theron zijn in de film te zien. Ook John Cena, Finn Cole, Ozuna en Michael Rooker hebben een rol.