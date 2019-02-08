Budget van 175 miljoen vrijgemaakt: ‘The Irishman' wordt duurste Netflix-productie ooit TDS

08 februari 2019

12u00 0 Film De volgende film van Martin Scorsese komt niet uit in de bioscoop, maar op Netflix. De streamingservice kocht de wereldwijde rechten van ‘The Irishman’ voor 105 miljoen dollar. De productie van de film is meteen de duurste ooit voor Netflix: er werd namelijk een budget van 175 miljoen dollar voorzien. Ergens in oktober dit jaar is de prent te bekijken.

‘The Irishman’ zou eigenlijk worden uitgebracht door studio Paramount. Recente financiële en organisatorische problemen daar zouden ervoor hebben gezorgd dat regisseur Scorsese verder is gaan kijken. “De film is riskant, en Paramount is niet in de positie om risico’s te nemen. Op deze manier kan hij het project uitvoeren zoals hij wil”, klonk het een tijdje terug.

Robert De Niro speelt de hoofdrol in ‘The Irishman’. Voor de gangsterfilm zal De Niro jonger gemaakt worden met behulp van technieken die eerder werden gebruikt voor de film ‘The Curious Case of Benjamin Button’. De release van ‘The Irishman’ staat gepland voor oktober. Het scenario, dat gebaseerd werd op het boek ‘I Heard You Paint Houses’, werd geschreven door Steven Zaillian. De film gaat over de (mis)daden van de Iers-Amerikaanse Frank Sheeran tijdens de Tweede Wereldoorlog, hoe hij nadien in de maffia van Pennsylvania werd opgenomen en een vertrouwenspersoon werd van de machtige vakbondsleider Jimmy Hoffa, die in 1975 spoorloos verdween. De film zal waarschijnlijk wel in enkele selecte bioscoopzalen in de VS getoond worden, om zo toch mee te kunnen doen aan de race om een Oscar.

Robert De Niro werkte overigens al acht keer eerder met Scorsese aan een film, de laatste keer was ‘Casino’ uit 1995. In 2015 maakten de twee wel nog samen met Leonardo DiCaprio de korte film ‘The Audition’, die uitgebracht werd als promotie voor een casino in Macau.