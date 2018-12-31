Anna en Elsa zien er opvallend volwassen uit in eerste beeld van ‘Frozen 2’ MVO

31 december 2018

13u11

Bron: Screenrant 6 Film Een eerste beeld uit de nieuwe ‘Frozen’-film is gelekt vanuit Rusland. Op de poster zien we een opvallend volwassen Anna en Elsa.

De zussen die we leerden kennen in 2013, hebben in ‘Frozen 2’ mogelijk een hele tijdsprong gemaakt. De film staat gepland voor 2019 en vele fans kijken daar reikhalzend naar uit. Disney doet bewust haar best om zo weinig mogelijk info over te film vrij te geven. Er is zelf nog geen officiële trailer.

Het enige dat we wél mochten weten is dat hoofdrolspeelsters Idina Menzel en Kristen Bell ook in ‘Frozen 2’ de rollen van respectievelijk koningin Elsa en prinses Anna op zich zullen nemen.

Gelekt

Toch is er via Rusland al één en ander aan het licht gekomen, of zo lijkt het toch. Daar is al een kalender uitgebracht in het thema van ‘Frozen 2’, een film die er de titel ‘Frozen Heart 2’ meekrijgt. Het is niet ongewoon dat er op deze manier beelden van films lekken. Zo gebeurde het ook bij ‘Solo’, de ‘Star Wars’-spin-off van eerder dit jaar.

Verhaallijn

Een tijdsprong is een interessante move voor ‘Frozen 2’, gezien we er zo achterkomen hoe het nog is met de relatie van Anna en Kristoff, en hoe het volk van Arendelle reageert op een tovenares als koningin. De verkleurde bladeren suggereren dat deze film zich misschien afspeelt in de herfst, in plaats van in de winter.

De promo voor nieuwe animatiefilms begint zo’n 7 à 8 maanden voor de release, al kan dat iets verschillen van land tot land. We zitten dus precies in de periode waarin we lekken als deze mogen verwachten.

‘Frozen’ was wereldwijd een grote hit en bracht meer dan 1,2 miljard dollar (1 miljard euro) op. Dat maakt ‘Frozen’ tot de meest opbrengende animatiefilm aller tijden.

‘Frozen 2' wordt op 22 november 2019 in de bioscopen verwacht.