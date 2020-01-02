Amper twee scènes in 'Cats', maar toch gebruikte Taylor Swift een body double SDE

12u51 0 Film Ze mag dan één van de grote namen op de affiche van ‘Cats’ zijn, toch is het gezicht van Taylor Swift (30) in slechts twee scènes te zien. Haar lichaam volgens Britse media in nog minder, want de zangeres zou voor één van de twee scènes een body double gebruikt hebben.

Verschillende Britse media schrijven dat Taylor Swift gebruik maakte van body double Annabelle Strutt wanneer ze zelf niet kon filmen. Zo zou Annabelle Taylors plaats ingenomen hebben tijdens de scène op een boot. Het gezicht van de zangeres zou nadien op dat van haar body double zijn geplakt. Niet slecht wanneer je slechts twee scènes moet filmen en daarmee een cheque met zeven cijfers verdient. Bronnen vertellen echter aan Metro UK dat Taylor op dat moment wel aanwezig was op de set, en dat het standaardprocedure is om een vervanger in te schakelen. Ook Ian McKellen, Rebel Wilson en James Corden zouden een body double op de set hebben gehad.

Annabelle liet het hoe dan ook niet aan haar hart komen en postte een reeks foto’s op Instagram waarin ze haar kleedkamer en haar outfit toonde. “Aan het begin van het jaar kreeg ik de kans om de body double van Taylor Swift te spelen in de aankomende musical ‘Cats’", schreef ze. “Ik kreeg een mooie, kleine trailer - helemaal voor mezelf - en deed ervaring op met motion capture. (Vandaar de vreemde Star Trek-outfit en waarom ik eruitzie alsof ik waterpokken heb) Ik had het geluk om een scène te filmen naast de legendarische Idris Elba, Ray Winstone en Judi Dench (die trouwens allemaal erg lief zijn). Ik had zoveel plezier en ben erg dankbaar dat ik er deel van mocht uitmaken.”