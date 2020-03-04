Actiefilm ‘Red Notice’ wordt duurste Netflix-productie ooit SDE

Film De Netflix-film 'Red Notice', met Dwayne Johnson (47) en Gal Gadot (34) in de hoofdrollen, wordt de duurste productie van de streamingdienst ooit. Dat werd al vermoed toen Netflix de rechten kocht, maar wordt nu ook bevestigd door Johnson zelf.

Eigenlijk had de actiefilm ‘Red Notice’ door Universal Pictures gemaakt moeten worden. Die filmmaatschappij had de oorspronkelijke rechten verkregen, maar toen scenarist en regisseur Rawson Marshall Thurber het finale scenario mét budget voorstelde, was Universal iets minder enthousiast. Daarop trok Thurber naar Netflix, die maar wat graag het beoogde bedrag op tafel wilde leggen. Met sterren als Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot en Ryan Reynolds in de hoofdrollen, viel wel te verwachten dat het budget redelijk hoog zou uitvallen. Johnson krijgt maar liefst 20 miljoen dollar voor de film en ook regisseur Thurber mag een salaris met acht cijfers verwachten. Er werd dan ook verwacht dat het project een budget van maar liefst 130 miljoen dollar zou krijgen.

Dwayne Johnson bevestigt nu dat ‘Red Notice’ de duurste productie uit de geschiedenis van Netflix is. Dat schrijft hij op Instagram. “Onze film - over ‘s werelds grootste kunstdief, een FBI-profiler en ‘s werelds grootste oplichter - is de grootste investering van Netflix tot nu toe. We danken jullie voor het vertrouwen en de toewijding.”

Momenteel wordt er gefilmd in Atlanta in de Verenigde Staten. Normaal gezien zouden er ook opnames moeten gebeuren in Italië, maar door het coronavirus wordt er naarstig gezocht naar andere locaties, klinkt het bij de productie.

‘Red Notice’ vertelt het verhaal van een Interpol-agent (Johnson) die na een ‘red notice’, een wereldwijde waarschuwing, ‘s werelds grootste kunstdief (Gadot) en ‘s werelds grootste oplichter (Reynolds) probeert op te sporen en op te pakken. Netflix hoopt een franchise rond de film uit te bouwen.