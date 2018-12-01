5 jaar geleden overleed Paul Walker: “Hij zou die avond met z’n dochter de kerstboom versieren” EDA

01 december 2018

14u46

Bron: People, 7sur7, Instagram, YouTube 0 Film Gisteren was het exact vijf jaar geleden dat ‘Fast and Furious’-ster Paul Walker (40) het leven liet bij een fatale plezierrit. In de documentaire ‘I Am Paul Walker’ blikt moeder Cheryl terug op het laatste gesprek dat ze met haar zoon had, de ochtend van zijn dood.

Cheryl was in de keuken met Paul’s dochter, Meadow, waar ze plannen maakten voor de feestdagen. Paul zou normaal gezien de avond een kerstboom kopen en deze versieren met zijn 15-jarige dochter. “We hadden een leuk gesprek en hij vergat dat hij naar een evenement moest gaan. Hij ontving een boodschap en zei: “Mijn God, ik word verondersteld er te zijn.”

Paul stormde de kamer uit. Cheryl wist niet dat het de laatste keer zou zijn dat ze haar zoon in leven zou zien. Enkele uren later, toen hij het liefdadigheidsevenement waarvoor hij was uitgenodigd verliet, besloot de acteur de Porsche Carrera GT van zijn kompaan Roger Rodas’ uit te proberen. De racewagen botste tegen een lichtpaal en een boom, spleet bijna in twee en vatte binnen de minuut vuur. De twee inzittenden stierven kort daarna. Hun lichamen waren volledig verkoold.

“Zo veel mensen denken: ‘Och, hij was gewoon een filmster die omkwam in een auto-ongeluk”, vertelt Paul’s moeder. “Maar hij was zoveel meer. Hij was een fantastisch man.”

Nachtmerrie

Z’n tegenspelers staan ieder jaar stil bij het tragische ongeval. Jordana Brewster, die Paul’s love interest vertolkte, postte een emotionele boodschap op Instagram. Net als tegenspeler en goede vriend Vin Diesel. “Vijf jaar geleden werden we wakker in een nachtmerrie....”, schreef Tyrese Gibson. Geloof me het is nog steeds heel echt voor iedereen die hem gekend en van hem gehouden heeft.”

Getunede rouwstoet

Het overlijden van Paul Walker veroorzaakte destijds ook een grote schokgolf bij Belgische ‘Fast & Furious’ fans. Getunede rouwstoeten scheurden toen over de Vlaamse snelwegen met snelheidsovertredingen en zelfs ongevallen tot gevolg. Het is nog niet duidelijk wanneer de documentaire ‘I Am Paul Walker’ ook bij ons te zien zal zijn.

Bekijk hier de trailer van ‘I Am Paul Walker’: