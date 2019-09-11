‘Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' krijgt Europese première in Rome TDS

Disneys 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' krijgt op 7 oktober een Europese première in Rome, voorafgaand aan het Rome Film Festival. Hoofdrolspelers Angelina Jolie en Michelle Pfeiffer wonen de Europese première bij, kondigt Variety aan.

De film draait vanaf 18 oktober wereldwijd in de bioscopen, maar in Frankrijk komt Maleficent 2 twee dagen eerder uit. In ons land is de film ook vanaf 16 oktober te zien.

‘Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’ is het vervolg op de succesvolle Disneyfilm uit 2014. Angelina Jolie speelt in het tweede deel opnieuw de hoofdrol en Elle Fanning keert terug als Aurora. Ook Elle Fanning, Sam Riley, Imelda Staunton, Juno Temple en Lesley Manville keren terug. Nieuwkomers in het tweede deel zijn Michelle Pfeiffer, Ed Skrein, Harris Dickinson en Chiwetel Ejiofor.

De eerste film werd voor 180 miljoen dollar (160 miljoen euro) geproduceerd en wist wereldwijd 758 miljoen dollar (674 miljoen euro) op te halen.