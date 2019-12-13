‘Harry Potter’-ster op Belgische bodem voor opnames van nieuwe oorlogsfilm LV

13 december 2019

14u56 0 Film ‘Harry Potter’-acteur Tom Felton (32) bevindt zich in ons land. Dat verklapt hij zelf met een post op Instagram. De acteur is niet in België voor een gezellig uitje, maar wel voor de opnames van een oorlogsfilm geproduceerd door Netflix.

Tom Felton, bekend van zijn rol als Draco Malfidus in ‘Harry Potter’, staat op de filmset in België. De Britse acteur kreeg een rol te pakken in de Nederlande oorlogsfilm ‘De Slag om de Schelde’. Daarvoor worden grote scènes gefilmd in Sint-Truiden op een oude Duitse vliegpiste. De release daarvan laat nog even op zich wachten en staat gepland voor 26 november 2020.

De crew is intussen al toe aan het tweede deel van de opnames van de epische oorlogsfilm. Het eerste deel van de opnames vond plaats in Litouwen waar de Zeeuwse Sloedam werd nagebouwd. Voor het tweede draaiblok vertoefden cast en crew al in het Nederlandse Arnhem, en nu ook bij ons België, waar grootse scènes worden gedraaid met honderden figuranten.

Tom Felton werd al meerdere keren gespot en zou ook enkele Belgische steden verkennen in zijn vrije tijd, zoals bijvoorbeeld Antwerpen. Als je hem echt wil spotten, zak je best af naar Limburg. Onze reporter ging daar de filmset al eens bezoeken.