‘Dumbo’-tekenaar (105) overleden MVO

03 juli 2019

09u19

Bron: ANP 119 Film Een van de animators van onder meer ‘Dumbo’ en ‘Fantasia’ is overleden. Milton Quon werd 105 jaar oud.

Quon was een van de laatstlevende tekenaars uit de begintijd van de studio van Walt Disney. Hij trad er in 1939 in dienst en werkte er in eerste instantie aan het ‘De Notenkraker’-segment van de film ‘Fantasia’. Daarna maakte hij deel uit van het animatieteam van Dumbo. Na zijn diensttijd in de Tweede Wereldoorlog keerde Quon terug bij Walt Disney Studio’s, toen als hoofd van de publiciteitsafdeling.

Op latere leeftijd had Quon kleine rolletjes in film en op televisie, onder meer in Speed en ‘NYPD Blue’. Volgens zijn zoon Mike Quon is de animator echter tot in zijn laatste dagen blijven tekenen.