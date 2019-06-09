Fans maken zich zorgen om graatmagere Céline Dion: “Ik hou van je, maar je bent veel te dun” DBJ

Fans hebben zich op sociale media uitgesproken over het gewicht van Céline Dion. Toen die een foto op Instagram plaatste, kreeg ze heel wat commentaar over haar magere uiterlijk.

“Ik hou van je maar je bent veel te dun”, “Je ziet er erg ongezond uit”, “Draag wat meer zorg voor jezelf”, “EET!”. Het zijn maar enkele commentaren die de Canadese zangeres Céline Dion te lezen kreeg toen ze gisteren een foto van zichzelf op Instagram plaatste. Op de foto is te zien hoe Dion met gekruiste bene op de vloer zit.

Het is niet de eerste keer dat de zangeres commentaar krijgt op haar gewicht. Ze reageerde er eerder al op in het programma Good Morning America. Toen vertelde ze: “Ja, ik ben dun. Dat ben ik altijd geweest. Maar ik ben ook aardig, dat ben ik ook altijd geweest. Geloof me, er is niets aan de hand met mij.”

Afscheid

Gisteren heeft Céline Dion na zestien jaar trouwens afscheid genomen van haar vaste stek in Las Vegas. De Canadese zangeres werd in het Ceasars Palace door 4298 fans van over de hele wereld uitgezwaaid. De 51-jarige zangeres werd aan het eind van de show op het podium verrast door haar drie kinderen. Ze overhandigden hun moeder een bosje rode rozen. Achter Céline verscheen vervolgens een grote foto van haar in 2016 overleden echtgenoot René Angélil, wat haar zichtbaar emotioneerde.

Voorafgaand aan haar afscheid van de Amerikaanse gokstad schreef de Canadese op Instagram al een dankwoord aan haar fans. “Jullie zijn tijdens deze fantastische reis met mij meegereisd en ik kan jullie niet dankbaarder zijn.” Céline had sinds 2003 een zogeheten residency in Las Vegas. In totaal stond ze er 1144 keer op het podium. De zangeres gaat nu op wereldtournee.