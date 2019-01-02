Fans Madonna twijfelen: heeft de Queen op Pop (60) bilimplantaten? Redactie

02 januari 2019

21u43

Bron: AD.nl 1 Showbizz Fans van Madonna buitelen sinds gisteren over elkaar heen met de wildste speculaties over haar achterwerk. De 60-jarige Queen of Pop gaf oudejaarsavond een verrassingsoptreden in een gaybar in Manhattan. En in filmpjes die van het miniconcert werden gemaakt, is de hitzangeres te zien met een wel heel prominente bilpartij. Meest gestelde vraag op sociale media: heeft de ster aan de achterkant implantaten laten aanbrengen?

Op Twitter wordt de ‘splinternieuwe’ derrière van Madonna ‘absurd en extreem onnatuurlijk’ genoemd. “Madonna heeft haar achterste laten bewerken en nu ben ik opeens bang voor haar ", constateert iemand. En: “Dit had ze op haar leeftijd nooit moeten doen.” Of: ”Zó jammer Madonna! Lelijk.” Iemand anders vraagt zich af of Madonna misschien naar dezelfde plastisch chirurg is geweest als de Amerikaanse rapper Nicki Minaj die door het leven gaat met kunstmatige rondingen. Minaj heeft dat zelf inmiddels toegegeven.

De wereldberoemde showbizzblogger Perez Hilton stond vandaag op zijn website stil bij Madonna's achterwerk. Dat bericht werd vervolgens door ettelijke media opgepikt, waarna de al dan niet natuurlijke kont - het zou ook een vulling in haar broek kunnen zijn - zelfs korte tijd viraal ging. Madonna zelf heeft nog niet op alle ophef gereageerd. Wel plaatste ze op Instagram een kort filmpje van het optreden in de Stonewall Inn.

In de bar zong Madonna, begeleid door haar 13-jarige zoon David, een akoestische versie van haar hit Like a Prayer en een cover van Elvis' nummer Can't Help Falling In Love. Het aanwezige publiek was dolenthousiast en zong zo te horen en te zien uit volle borst mee.

