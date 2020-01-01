Fabrizio deelt eerste foto’s met zijn nieuwe vriendin MVO

01 januari 2020

09u38 4 Showbizz Tijdens oudejaarsnacht heeft ‘Temptation’-Fabrizio de eerste foto’s gedeeld van hem en zijn nieuwe vriendin. De vrouw van 20 is een studente marketingcommunicatie.

Het liefdesleven van Fabrizio ging het afgelopen jaar, na zijn split met Pommeline, uitgebreid over de tongen. Daarop besloot hij de lippen stijf op elkaar te houden over nieuwe romances, maar in een nieuwe aflevering van ‘Cartalks’ bekende hij aan Joshua dat er iemand nieuw in zijn leven is. “Ik kan het nu wel toegeven dat ik met een bepaald persoon aan het daten ben.”

“Ze geeft mij het gevoel van: het zou wel eens heel serieus kunnen worden”, vertelde hij, maar erg veel details voegt Fabrizio er niet aan toe. “Dat is uit voorzorg, zodat mensen zowel mij als haar met rust laten. Het is gewoon nog te pril.”

Nu toont hij zijn nieuwe vlam trots aan de wereld. In zijn Instagram Stories blikt hij terug op de mooiste momenten van 2019. “Deze raket kwam aangevlogen om 2019 af te sluiten, ik ben zo blij dat ik je ontmoet heb”, klinkt het.