Ex-miss Zsofi Horvath aan de slag in Wijnegem Shoppingcenter

09 februari 2019

10u11

Bron: GvA 0 Showbizz In 2003 mocht Zsofi Horvath (38) een jaar lang het kroontje van Miss Belgian Beauty dragen. Daarna deed ze nog wat tv-werk, onder meer bij RTV, maar uiteindelijk verdween ze weer in de anonimiteit. Hoe het nu met haar gaat? Zeer goed, want ze heeft net een nieuwe job te pakken: ze gaat het marketing- en communicatieteam van het grootste Belgische winkelcentrum leiden.

“Ik ben heel blij dat Katrien Geysen, die vorig jaar promoveerde tot algemeen manager van Wijnegem Shop Eat Enjoy, mij heeft uitgekozen om haar te vervangen als marketing- en communicatiemanager. Ik heb veel zin in deze uitdaging en zal een team van vier specialisten aansturen”, aldus Horvath in de Gazet van Antwerpen.

Zelf woont ze in Zemst, waar ze vorig jaar nog een gooi deed naar de gemeenteraad tijdens de verkiezingen voor CD&V. Ze raakte niet verkozen, maar is nu heel blij met haar nieuwe job. “Ik heb ook acht jaar in Mortsel gewoond en toen kwam ik al vaak en graag naar Wijnegem. Dit is veel meer dan een verzameling winkels. In Wijnegem valt altijd wat te beleven en kan je voor of na je winkelbeurt lekker iets eten, drinken en ander leuke dingen doen. Die boodschap wil ik graag mee helpen uitdragen.”

Zsofi is intussen mama van drie prachtige kinderen: Bardo, Giulia en Charlize. Ze is ook al negen jaar getrouwd met haar man Olivier Glorieux, finalist van ‘Expeditie Robinson’ in 2002.