Ex-Miss België Romanie Schotte getrouwd met broer van Louis Talpe TK

30 juni 2019

08u58 3 Showbizz Ex-Miss België Romanie Schotte (21), die het kroontje in 2017 droeg, is in het huwelijksbootje gestapt. Ze trouwde gisteren met Stefan Talpe, de broer van acteur Louis Talpe.

Met een foto op Instagram kondigde Romanie haar huwelijk aan. “Today I marry my best friend, the one I laugh with, live for, dream with and love”, schreef ze bij een foto van hen twee. Schotte trouwde in een korte witte jurk.

Het huwelijk komt een beetje als een verrassing, want Schotte had eerder gezegd dat ze pas binnen enkele maanden zou trouwen. “We zijn nu drie jaar samen, verloofd en gaan in september trouwen”, aldus de Brugse schone in januari, in een interview met de Krant van West-Vlaanderen. Of dit weekend ook het grote feest plaatsvond, is evenwel niet duidelijk. Het zou kunnen dat de voormalige Miss gisteren enkel voor de wet trouwde en dat de rest dan in september volgt.

Er luiden dit jaar heel wat huwelijksklokken bij de familie Talpe, want ook Louis Talpe, bij ons vooral bekend als Mega Toby, is intussen getrouwd met zijn Zweedse vriendin Tiffany Ling-Vannerus. Of hij gisteren aanwezig was bij het huwelijk van zijn broer, is niet helemaal duidelijk. Op Instagram gaf hij, naast een looptraining met zijn hond, alvast niets prijs.