Ex-K3-zangeres Kathleen Aerts verrast met a-capellaversie van ‘Alle Kleuren’

In tijden van quarantaine kunnen we wel wat morele steun gebruiken. Dat is ook ex-K3-zangeres Kathleen Aerts (41) niet ontgaan. Daarom postte ze vanuit het zonnige Zuid-Afrika een a-capellaversie van de K3-hit ‘Alle Kleuren’ op Instagram. Da’s uniek, want de zangeres zingt zelden nog nummers uit haar tijdperk bij de meisjesgroep. Ze wenst op Instagram iedereen goede moed. “Alle kleine beetjes helpen”, schrijft ze ook nog.

0