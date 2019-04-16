Ex-K3'tjes houden reünie KD

21u22 6 Showbizz “Je hebt een vriend.” Ze zongen het al, maar nu tonen ze ook dat ze het menen. Karen Damen (44), Kristel Verbeke (43) en Josje Huisman (33), oftewel de oude garde van K3, plaatsten op Instagram enkele foto’s van hun reünie. Voor de gelegenheid waren ze zelfs K4, want ook Josjes zoontje Kamari was erbij.

In een interview met Het Laatste Nieuws vertelde Josje Huisman dit weekend nog dat ze haar zoontje Kamari binnenkort eens zou voorstellen aan haar ex-collega’s Karen Damen en Kristel Verbeke. Vandaag was het zover. De ex-K3'tjes plaatsten op Instagram enkele foto’s van hun reünie. In Dag Allemaal vertelde Josje eveneens dat ze de andere ex-K3'tjes al even niet meer gezien had. “Ik zie Karen en Kristel niet zo vaak, maar toevallig is dat binnenkort wel gepland. Ik kijk ernaar uit om nog eens gezellig bij te kletsen.” Aan de foto’s te zien, is dat duidelijk gebeurd. Ook de fans zijn duidelijk blij om ‘de oude K3’ nog eens samen te zien. Op minder dan een uur tijd haalden de foto’s van Karen, Kristel en Josje respectievelijk meer dan 21.000, 16.000 en 24.000 likes.