Ex-K3′tje Josje bevallen van kerstkindje: “Hij is er! Lieve Kamari”

TDS

30 december 2018

12u20

Bron: Instagram 11 Showbizz Ex-K3'tje Josje Huisman (32) is bevallen van haar eerste kindje. Dat maakte ze zopas zelf bekend via Instagram. Zij en haar vriend Clé Gyiamah kregen een jongetje. Hun zoontje, genaamd Kamari, kwam op kerstdag ter wereld.

Josje en haar vriend kregen een kerstkindje, zo laat ze vandaag weten op Instagram. “Hij is er! Geboren op 25-12-2018. Lieve Kamari. 🙏🏼❤”, schrijft Josje bij een eerste foto van haar oogappel. Ook papa Clé laat een eerste foto van hun zoon zien. “Mijn kleine prins!”, schrijft hij bij een foto van een klein voetje.



Kamari betekent zo veel als “zoals de maan”. Er worden meteen gretig vind-ik-leuks uitgedeeld, en het regent felicitaties en wensen onder de schattige foto.

(lees verder onder de foto’s)

De 32-jarige zangeres deelde het heugelijke nieuws van haar zwangerschap eerder dit jaar ook zelf via Instagram. “Buikje! Zo blij om te delen dat Clé en ik een kindje verwachten in de winter van 2018. #closje #baby #blij!”, schreef ze toen bij een foto waarop ze voor het eerst haar bolle buik toonde.

Uit de spotlights

Tijdens en meteen na haar K3-periode was Josje Huisman niet van de rode lopers weg te slaan, maar sinds ze eind juli bekendmaakte dat ze zwanger was, waren haar publieke optredens op één hand te tellen. “Ik geniet dan ook van mijn zwangerschap”, aldus Josje. “Het is mijn eerste keer, dus ik wil dit graag heel bewust beleven. Daarom heb ik ervoor gekozen om het kalmpjes aan te doen en me uit het publieke leven terug te trekken. Ik heb me ook voorgenomen om geen uitgebreide interviews te geven, voorlopig toch niet.” Ze liet toen wel nog weten dat zij en Clé nog géén naam hadden voor hun baby. “We denken er wel over na”, zei ze toen. “Maar de vraag is of we het geslacht al weten.”

Verliefd op Clé

Josje viel vorige zomer voor de charmes van de 27-jarige artdirector-producer en dj Cle Gyimah. Cle heeft Ghanese roots en runt in Amsterdam zijn eigen bedrijf Very Rare Agency, dat video- en fotoreportages maakt. Ook is hij medeoprichter van het onlinelifestylemagazine ‘BALLINNN’, dat zich vooral richt op mannen.

Josje was K3-zangeres van 2009 tot 2015. Een jaar later bracht ze haar eigen boek, ‘Dresscode Josje’, op de markt. Daarna stond ze ook nog op de planken in de musical ‘Beauty and the Beast’.