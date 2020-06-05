Eva De Roo mama van eerste zoontje Lucca SDE

05 juni 2020

15u27 8 Showbizz Studio Brussel-presentatrice Eva De Roo (32) is maandag voor het eerst moeder geworden. Dat maakte ze bekend op Instagram. Het jongetje, wiens vader Black Box Revelation-zanger Jan Paternoster (31) is, kreeg de naam Lucca mee.



Pas je cookie instellingen Je cookie instellingen zorgen ervoor dat deze inhoud niet getoond wordt.Pas je cookie instellingen hier aan.

“Alle meisjes zijn gewaarschuwd: ons zoontje Lucca Paternoster is geboren”, maakte Eva De Roo bekend op sociale media. Ze voegde er twee foto’s van de kleine spruit met z'n trotste ouders bij. Het jongetje werd op 1 juni geboren, en is het eerste kindje van het koppel.

In december kondigde Eva aan dat ze in verwachting was. “Laatste chille zomer! In juni krijgen wij een baby”, schreef ze bij een foto van zichzelf met echtgenoot Jan Paternoster. Het koppel leerde elkaar in 2017 kennen tijdens de 1000 km voor Kom Op Tegen Kanker en stapte in het voorjaar in het huwelijksbootje.