Eva De Roo is zwanger van eerste kindje SDE

16 december 2019

13u33 0 Showbizz Heuglijk nieuws voor Eva De Roo (31). De Studio Brussel-dj maakte zonet bekend dat ze samen met haar echtgenoot, muzikant Jan Paternoster (30), een kindje verwacht.

“Laatste chille zomer! In juni krijgen wij een baby”, schrijft Eva De Roo bij een foto van zichzelf met echtgenoot Jan Paternoster. Het koppel leerde elkaar in 2017 kennen tijdens de 1000 km voor Kom Op Tegen Kanker en stapte in het voorjaar in het huwelijksbootje. Nu volgt er dus gezinsuitbreiding.

Vanaf woensdag presenteert Eva trouwens De Warmste Week op Studio Brussel, in Kortrijk. De zender laat weten een extra warm bedje voor haar te voorzien.