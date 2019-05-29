Eva De Roo en Jan Paternoster getrouwd SD

29 mei 2019

06u35

Bron: NB 0 Showbizz Muzikant Jan Paternoster (30) en zijn vriendin, Studio Brussel-presentatrice Eva De Roo (31), zijn anderhalve week geleden in alle stilte getrouwd. Dat schrijft Het Nieuwsblad.

Jan Paternoster en Eva De Roo zijn officieel man en vrouw. Het feest zou plaatsgevonden hebben aan de vierkantshoeve van collega-muzikant Daan Stuyven in Overijse. Dat weet het Nieuwsblad. Onlangs postte De Roo nog een foto van haar en haar verloofde op Instagram, met naast zich een slinger papieren witte duiven. “Het seizoen van de tortels”, schreef ze erbij. Een verwijzing naar het huwelijk?

In de zomer van 2017 raakte bekend dat de presentatrice en de muzikant een koppel waren. Eerder zaten ze al samen in ‘De Slimste Mens Ter Wereld’, maar toen hadden ze allebei nog een ander lief. Tijdens de meest recente editie van ‘De Warmste Week’, eind december 2018, vertelde De Roo dat ze verloofd was. “Het stond in de sterren geschreven dat we zouden trouwen. Als een van de heetste gitaristen van ons land het je dan ook echt vraagt, dan twijfel je niet”, vertelde ze toen.