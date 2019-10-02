Eva Daeleman betaalde maar 5 euro voor haar trouwjurk KDL

02 oktober 2019

18u04 0 Showbizz Elke vrouw die al ooit trouwde, weet dat een trouwjurk vaak een fortuin kan kosten. Maar, niet in het geval van Eva Daeleman. De voormalige MNM-dj en omroepster stapte onlangs stiekem in het huwelijksbootje met haar vriend Stijn en betaalde, met dank aan een cadeaubon die ze kreeg, maar 5 euro voor haar trouwjurk.

“Ik kreeg super veel vragen over mijn trouwjurk. Wel... ze kostte me 5 euro”, schrijft Eva op haar Stories op Instagram. “Op een baaldag besliste ik een cadeaubon van ZEB op te kopen en toen botste ik op de perfecte witte jurk en had ik enkel nog 5 euro op te leggen. Klein groot geluk!”.

Wie graag hetzelfde jurkje als Eva wil aankopen, kan niet meer bij ZEB terecht, want op de website van de winkelketen is het niet meer te bespeuren. De website About You biedt de jurk wel nog te koop aan en je krijgt er nu zelfs 16 procent korting. In plaats van de 119 euro die je normaal gezien voor het kleed van het merk NA-KD zou betalen, moet je nu maar 99,90 euro betalen.

Eva deelde online ook nog mee dat ze haar bernadette bij LN Knits vond, haar haar gedaan werd door Barber-Ella en haar trouwring door Lore Van Keer gemaakt werd.