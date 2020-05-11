Esther uit ‘Blind Getrouwd’ voor eerste keer mama geworden LOV

11 mei 2020

06u25 0 Showbizz Esther Van Kuijk en haar partner Lau zijn ouders geworden van een jongetje. Dat maakte de voormalige ‘Blind Getrouwd’-deelneemster bekend op Instagram.

Enkele maanden geleden maakte Esther op Instagram bekend dat ze in verwachting was van een “klein mirakel”, en via dezelfde weg kondigde ze zondag aan dat ze mama is geworden van een jongetje. “Ik kreeg gisteren al mijn allermooiste cadeau voor Moederdag! Welkom kleine Lewis. Mama en papa zien je nu al ontzettend graag”, schrijft ze.

‘Blind Getrouwd’ werd in 2018 geen geslaagde experiment voor Esthe. Destijds werd ze gekoppeld aan Tim. De twee werden instant het schattigste koppel van ‘Blind Getrouwd’, en besloten zelfs gehuwd te blijven na de laatste aflevering van het programma. Toch sloeg de vonk nooit echt over, en gooiden ze later de handdoek in de ring. Twee jaar later vond ze wel de liefde bij Lau, waarmee ze ook het huwelijksbootje zal instappen.