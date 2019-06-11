Enkeloperatie van Nederlandse dj Martin Garrix is goed verlopen KD

11 juni 2019

20u20

De operatie die Martin Garrix (23) heeft ondergaan, is zonder problemen verlopen. De dj meldt op zijn Instagram Stories dat alles goed is verlopen.

Helemaal soepel komt Garrix niet uit zijn woorden, mogelijk is hij nog wat suf door de narcose. Maar na twee pogingen lukt het en vertelt hij de wereld dat hij "erg blij is" en "goed herstelt". Wanneer hij het ziekenhuis mag verlaten, is nog niet duidelijk.

Vorige week werd bekend dat Garrix onder het mes moest nadat hij zijn enkelbanden had gescheurd na een sprong van het podium. Hij heeft noodgedwongen al zijn optredens voor de komende vier weken afgezegd.