Elton John brengt twee coveralbums uit met onder meer Ed Sheeran en Lady Gaga
De albums heten 'Revamp' en 'Restoration' en talloze wereldartiesten coveren een bekend nummer van Elton John. Onder hen Ed Sheeran en Lady Gaga, maar ook Miley Cyrus en Mumford & Sons.
'Revamp'
1. "Bennie and the Jets" - Elton John, Pink and Logic
2. "We All Fall in Love Sometimes"- Coldplay
3. "I Guess That's Why They Call It the Blues" - Alessia Cara
4. "Candle in the Wind" - Ed Sheeran
5. "Tiny Dancer" - Florence and the Machine
6. "Someone Saved My Life Tonight" - Mumford & Sons
7. "Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word" - Mary J. Blige
8. "Don't Go Breaking My Heart" - Q-Tip and Demi Lovato
9. "Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters" - The Killers
10. "Daniel" - Sam Smith
11. "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me"- Miley Cyrus
12. "Your Song" - Lady Gaga
13. "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road" - Queens of the Stone Age
'Restorarion'
1. "Rocket Man" - Little Big Town
2. "Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters" - Maren Morris
3. "Sacrifice" - Don Henley and Vince Gill
4. "Take Me to the Pilot" - Brothers Osborne
5. "My Father's Gun" - Miranda Lambert
6. "I Want Love" - Chris Stapleton
7. "Honky Cat" - Lee Ann Womack
8. "Roy Rogers" - Kacey Musgraves
9. "Please" - Rhonda Vincent and Dolly Parton
10. "The Bitch Is Back" - Miley Cyrus
11. "Sad Songs (Say So Much)" - Dierks Bentley
12. "This Train Don't Stop There Anymore" - Rosanne Cash and Emmylou Harris
13. "Border Song" - Willie Nelson
