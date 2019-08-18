Élodie Ouédraogo kleedt Ellie Goulding tijdens tournee DBJ

18 augustus 2019

19u09 4 showbizz Élodie Ouédraogo is een Olympische medaillewinnares en presenteert op VIER, maar de ex-atlete heeft ook een eigen kledinglijn. De Britse wereldster Ellie Goulding droeg een van haar ontwerpen.

“Vorige week werd 4254sport gevraagd om iets te ontwerpen voor Ellie Goulding”, schrijft Elodie op Instagram. “Vrijdag trad ze op in een van onze sportbeha’s. Het is zo motiverend om te zien dat zo’n succesvolle vrouw geïnteresseerd is in jonge merken en hen kansen geeft.” Haar partner Jeroom reageert met een knipoog onder de foto. “Nog snel trouwen met gemeenschap van goederen!”, schrijft hij.

Élodie Ouédraogo startte haar sportmerk samen met Olivia Borlée, een van haar collega’s waarmee ze in Peking Olympisch goud behaalde op de 4X100m. De naam 4254, verwijst dan ook naar de tijd (42 seconden 54 honderdsten) waarmee ze naar de eerste plaats liepen in 2008.