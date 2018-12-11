Elf maanden na zijn herseninfarct: het gaat veel beter met Spillie uit ‘Big Brother’ SS

11 december 2018

06u00

Bron: Story 1 Showbizz Goed nieuws van Steven ‘Spillie’ Spillebeen: de 43-jarige zakenman en allereerste Vlaamse winnaar van ‘Big Brother’ stelt het weer goed na zijn herseninfarct van elf maanden geleden.

Precies achttien jaar geleden werd Steven Spillebeen de allereerste Vlaamse winnaar van ‘Big Brother’. De vijf miljoen oude Belgische franken die hij won, investeerde hij in verschillende bedrijfjes, die ook in het buitenland niet onopgemerkt bleven, zoals de online shopping community Earnieland. Hij ging ook aan de slag in de sector van het financieel en fiscaal advies en coachte jonge startende zelfstandigen. Maar elf maanden geleden werd Steven op de terugweg van een zakenreis in de luchthaven getroffen door een hersenembolie. Na een maandenlang ziekenhuisverblijf wachtte hem een moeizame revalidatie, want hij moest opnieuw leren, lezen, spreken, schrijven en stappen. Een zwaar, intensief traject dus met kine, ergotherapie en logopedie, maar zonder garantie op succes. Maar kijk: nog geen jaar later lijkt Spillie weer stilaan de oude te worden. Hij zet geregeld een stapje in de wereld en is weer aan de slag bij Earnieland. Dat alles goed gaat met Steven, wou ook zijn collega bij Earnieland wel bevestigen, maar omwille van privacyredenen wou hij niet in detail treden.