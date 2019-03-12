Eerste beelden van ‘Harry Potter’-versie van ‘Pokémon Go’ gelost KD

Bron: Pottermore 0 Showbizz De ‘Harry Potter’-versie van het ‘Pokémon GO’-spel zit er nu echt aan te komen. Pottermore loste zonet de eerste echte beelden van de game. Het spel zou nog dit jaar moeten verschijnen.

‘Harry Potter: Wizards Unite’ komt er als antwoord op de ‘Pokémon GO’-hype. Heel wat fans hadden graag een ‘Harry Potter’-versie van het spel gehad en dat is Niantic en Warner Bros niet ontgaan. Het spel kan, net als Pokémon GO, in de echte wereld gespeeld worden, door middel van de Augmented Reality-techniek. Beide games hebben alvast dezelfde makers.