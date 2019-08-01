Ed Sheeran in zak en as, zijn kat Graham werd overreden DBJ

01 augustus 2019

22u01 0 Showbizz Ed Sheeran heeft afscheid moeten nemen van een oude vriend. Zijn allereerste kat Graham is overleden na te zijn aangereden door een auto. Op Instagram deelt de 28-jarige zanger een foto van Graham als kitten met daarbij de emoji van een gebroken hart.

Ed had het beestje al jaren, maar tijdens tournees woonde hij bij zijn manager en zijn vrouw. Ook zij zijn erg verdrietig. “Hij was zo tof. Grappig en slim en beste vrienden met een Duitse herder. We gaan je ontzettend missen”, deelt het koppel op Instagram.

De zanger vertelde in 2014 nog dat hij Graham altijd zo mist als hij aan het toeren is. “Ik heb zijn jeugd gemist, maar dat zal ik later in zijn leven goedmaken.” Ed heeft nog drie andere katten.