Duncan Laurence gaat trouwen met zijn vriend Jordan

“Ik heb Duncan ten huwelijk gevraagd en hij heeft ja gezegd”, aldus Jordan in zijn Instagram Stories. “Ik ben nog nooit zo gelukkig geweest. Ik ga trouwen met de meest vriendelijke, slimme, authentieke, getalenteerde en knappe man. En hij is ook nog eens mijn beste vriend.”

Duncan houdt het slechts bij een foto van de verlovingsring om zijn vinger. “Ik hou van je”, schrijft hij erbij.

Duncan en Jordan hebben naar verluidt sinds begin dit jaar een relatie. In mei meldde de zanger dat hij sinds enige tijd weer gelukkig is in de liefde. Dat was korte tijd nadat hij bekend had gemaakt dat zijn vorige relatie, met Gerco Derksen, was gestrand. “Geen spijt, geen verspilde tranen. Omdat alle dingen die we voelden echt waren”, schreef hij toen op Instagram. Gerco was vorig jaar mei nog mee met Duncan toen hij in Tel Aviv het Eurovisiesongfestival won.