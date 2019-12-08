Dromen komen uit: Maud uit ‘Down the road’ mag dansen met Niels Destadsbader KD

08 december 2019

15u10 35 Showbizz Wie ‘Down the road’ gevolgd heeft, weet dat Maud houdt van dansen en van Niels Destadsbader. Tijdens een van de Sportpaleisconcerten van de zanger mocht ze dansen met haar idool. Het publiek genoot ten volle van het mooie moment. “Wat is Niels toch een topper”, klinkt het bij de fans.

De zanger speelde drie uitverkochte optredens in het Sportpaleis. De fans werden getrakteerd op zijn beste liedjes, maar ook op optredens van Niels, Bart Peeters, Safety First én Maud. Het meisje zat tijdens een van de optredens zelf in de zaal en werd vrijdagavond door het populaire meisjesidool op het podium geroepen.

(lees verder onder de video)

Op de tonen van ‘Hou je me vast, heel dicht bij jou, want je weet dat ik van je hou’ stal Maud de show. Het publiek genoot ten volle van het moment. “Wat is het toch een topper. Kippenvel”, klinkt het op sociale media. Voor Maud was het een droom die uitkwam. Na het optreden ging ze met ‘Piet Piraat’-acteur Peter Van de Velde op de foto, en daarop is duidelijk te zien dat haar kenmerkende glimlach nog net iets groter is dan gewoonlijk. Maud beleefde dan ook de avond van haar leven.