Doutzen Kroes onthult: “Zo verliefd op Sunnery dat ik mijn nummer en code gaf” Redactie

14 november 2019

13u00

Bron: AD 0 Showbizz Doutzen Kroes (35) heeft tien jaar na haar ontmoeting met dj Sunnery James (38) eindelijk verklapt hoe de liefde oplaaide. Het was het topmodel dat compleet werd overvallen door de liefde toen ze hem zag. Ze was zo zeker van haar zaak, dat ze ervoor zorgde dat hij haar wel moest bellen.

Het wereldberoemde stel vierde onlangs hun tienjarig jubileum in Miami, de stad waar ze elkaar voor het eerst zagen. Tijdens een avondje uit sloeg bij Doutzen de vonk over. “Zij zette de eerste stap. Zeker weten. Ik had haar al zien staan, maar zij ging er helemaal voor”, blikt Sunnery terug op het YouTube-kanaal van zijn vrouw.

Doutzen gaf de artiest al haar telefoonnummers, haar code en haar e-mailadres. “Zodat er geen uitweg was om mij niet te bereiken. Het was zeker weten liefde op het eerste gezicht. Direct toen ik hem ontmoette, in zijn rode Adidas-jasje”, aldus het model. Dat doorzettingsvermogen maakte dat Sunnery nog meer tot haar werd aangetrokken.

Stronteigenwijs

Doutzen en Sunnery stapten in 2010 in het huwelijksbootje in Amsterdam. Volgens het topmodel is het geheim van hun gelukkige huwelijk dat ze zo veel van haar eega verschilt. “Onze relatie is gebaseerd op passie. We zijn erg verschillend, maar juist dat werkt. Sunnery is áltijd opgewekt. Dat is heerlijk, maar ook vermoeiend.”

“En hij zit constant op zijn telefoon. Dat is irritant”n vervolgt ze. Volgens Sunnery is Doutzen dan weer ontzettend eigenwijs. “Dat zelfs wanneer ze niet gelijk heeft, ze vindt dat ze gelijk heeft.” Hun kinderen Phyllon (8) en Myllena (5) zijn een mix van hun ouders. Doutzen: “Phyllon heeft mijn gevoelige kant en Myllena is extravert en wil het centrum van de aandacht zijn. Dat heeft Sunnery ook. Ik heb dat natuurlijk ook in me.”