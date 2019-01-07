Dochtertje Xander de Buisonjé bijna ontvoerd tijdens weekendje weg TDS

16u20 3 Showbizz Xander de Buisonjé (45) en zijn partner Sophie (40) hadden zich hun weekendje weg naar Londen helemaal anders voorgesteld. Het koppel kreeg dan ook te maken met de schrik van hun leven: hun dochtertje Céla-Lynn werd bijna ontvoerd. “Het doet je beseffen dat er gekken op de wereld zijn”, aldus Sophie op Instagram.

De partner van Xander deelde het angstaanjagende nieuws zelf via Instagram. In een filmpje - dat intussen alweer werd verwijderd - liet Sophie weten dat een wildvreemde vrouw hun dochtertje heeft proberen meenemen. “Toen mijn dochter hier pirouetten aan het draaien was, kwam er voor mij een onbekende jonge vrouw aangelopen die haar ineens optilde en pijlsnel met haar wegliep”, klonk het. “Werkelijk... Ik heb nog nooit zoiets meegemaakt. Gelukkig waren Xan en ik er snel bij.”

Xander legde later op de radio ook zelf uit wat er aan de hand was. De zanger vertelde dat zijn kinderen na het eten aan het rondrennen waren in de lobby van het hotel waar ze verbleven. “En daar zat een vrouw die volledig onder invloed was van drank en drugs. Ineens pakte zij Céla-Lynn op en ging ze rennen. Ik dacht: ‘wat doet die vrouw nu met mijn kind?!’ Ik dacht: ‘Jij pakt mijn kind op, jij bent bezopen, ik weet niet wat je allemaal hebt genomen en voor hetzelfde geld laat je haar vallen’.”

Razend

Xander was dan ook razend. “Ik heb haar het hotel uit laten zetten. Dat was niet best. Ik schrik niet zo snel, mijn vrouw schrok wat meer. Maar ik had daarna vooral dat je denkt van ‘Jezus, wat had er kunnen gebeuren?!’ Het doet je wel beseffen dat er gekken op de wereld zijn.”

Naast dochtertje Céla-Lynn hebben Xander en Sophie nog een zoontje samen: Dex. Daarnaast heeft Xander ook nog een zoon, Sem, uit zijn eerdere relatie met presentatrice Wendy van Dijk.