Dit is wat er gebeurt als je Gigi Hadid en Kate Moss samen laat poseren
Bijna bovenmenselijk. Dat zijn de foto's van Kate Moss en Gigi Hadid. De twee supermodellen poseerden samen voor de nieuwe schoenencollectie (Lente 2018) van Stuart Weitzman.
Achteraf postte Gigi nog drie Instagram-posts waarin ze het een eer noemt om samen te mogen werken met Kate: "Ik had de enorme eer en het plezier om de nieuwe @stuartweitzman-campagne te mogen shooten met de enige echte Kate. @katemossagency, ik heb de beste tijd gehad met jou en ben voor altijd geraakt door jouw geest en jouw voorkomen. Ik ben zo veel meer dan trots om deel van de SW-familie te mogen zijn samen met jou en onze geliefde @mariotestino @sarajanehoare @giovannimorelly8 @sduff20 SS18-campagne, komt binnenkort uit! #inourshoes"
I had the great honor and pleasure of shooting the new @stuartweitzman campaign with the one and only Kate. @katemossagency , I had the greatest time with you, and am forever touched by your spirit and presence. I am beyond proud to be part of the SW family with you and our beloved @mariotestino @sarajanehoare @giovannimorelli8 @sduff20 ♡ ss18 campaign out soon ! #inourshoes
