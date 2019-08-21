Disney Channel-actrice Debby Ryan in de war door Manneken Pis: “Kan iemand dit even aan me uitleggen?” KD

21 augustus 2019

17u00 0 Showbizz De Amerikaanse actrice Debby Ryan (26), bekend van verschillende Disney Channel-series en de Netflix-reeks ‘Insatiable’, is in ons land. Haar toeristische bezoekje aan de Belgische hoofdstad zorgde voor veel verwarring bij de ster. Op Instagram vroeg ze haar fans om uit te leggen waarom er quasi overal een plassende jongen, alias Manneken Pis, afgebeeld wordt.

Debby Ryan hangt al even de toerist uit in Europa. De actrice reist mee met haar verloofde Josh Dun, die momenteel op tournee is met zijn muziekgroep Twenty One Pilots. Enkele dagen geleden was de band in Nederland, morgen worden ze in Frankrijk verwacht. Debby besloot van de gelegenheid gebruik te maken om ook ons land even te bezoeken. Op Instagram plaatste ze een foto van Manneken Pis. “Als je het weet dan weet je het, maar kan iemand me dit even uitleggen?”, schreef ze bij de foto. Een uur later plaatste ze een foto online van een muurschildering waarop Manneken Pis eveneens afgebeeld werd. “Wow, dit is hier echt een ding”, klonk het.

Dat een beeld van een plassende jongen als toeristische attractie bekendstaat, begrijpen ook vele volgers van de ster niet. Actrice Lily Colins (de dochter van muzikant Phil Colins, nvdr.) liet verstaan er eveneens niets van te snappen. “Ik was daar vorig jaar enkele maanden en ik snap het nog steeds niet", reageerde ze laconiek. Andere fans probeerden dan weer om de legende van Manneken Pis uit te leggen, maar niet iedereen had het bij het rechte eind. Er bestaan dan ook verschillende versies van het verhaal. De bekendste roemt Manneken Pis als een ware volksheld die Brussel van de ondergang wist te redden. Volgens de legende werd Brussel aangevallen door vijanden die buskruit onder de stadswallen staken om zo alles op te blazen. Een klein jongetje redde iedereen door het vuur van de lont al plassend te doven.