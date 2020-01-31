Deze vrouw wordt dubbelganger Meghan Markle genoemd (en dat verandert heel haar leven)
Het was nog zo’n onschuldig plan: de 39-jarige Akeisha Land, een moeder van twee uit de Amerikaanse staat Missouri, startte een profiel op Instagram om een plek te hebben waar ze de schattige foto’s van haar twee kinderen Greyson en de 6-jarige Tristan kan delen. Inmiddels is haar profiel ontploft: na het delen van een foto met haar 22 maanden oude dochter, ging Akeisha wereldwijd viraal, vanwege haar treffende gelijkenissen met Meghan Markle.
Het gevolg laat uiteraard niet op zich wachten: inmiddels wist Akeisha niet minder dan 161.000 volgers te verzamelen op Instagram. Het regent likes en commentaren bij haar foto’s en mensen kunnen maar niet geloven hoe opmerkelijk de gelijkenissen zijn met de vrouw van prins Harry. “Het lijkt wel alsof je de tweelingzus bent van Meghan Markle”, klinkt het in de reacties.
Aangesproken
Akeisha zegt dat ze ook in het dagelijkse leven wordt aangesproken op haar uiterlijk. Volgens de Amerikaanse wordt ze regelmatig tegengehouden in de supermarkt en in de kerk omdat vreemden haar verwarren met de hertogin van Sussex. “Zelfs mijn goede vrienden en eigen familie zeggen dat ik op haar lijk”, laat Akeisha weten. “En hoewel ik zelf de overeenkomsten niet zie, beschouw ik het als een enorm compliment. Absoluut, want Meghan is adembenemend mooi.”
De Amerikaanse kan amper vatten wat haar overkomt. “Het is krankzinnigheid, het is gek”, zegt ze tegen E! News. “Ik ben er angstig door geworden. De stortvloed aan reacties die binnenkwamen... Letterlijk elke opmerking gaat over mij. Ik ben het niet gewend om op de eerste rij te staan. Normaal gaat het over mijn kinderen. Het is overweldigend.”
Door alle aandacht van de afgelopen dagen droomt Akeisha wel al luidop van een carrière in de schijnwerpers. “Ik maakte een grapje en schreef dat ik beter Meghans team zou bereiken, voor als ze ooit een dubbelganger nodig hebben. Ik zie dat zeker zitten. Als iemand een Meghan-lookalike wil voor een evenement? Ik ben je meisje, ik kan naar het feestje gaan als Meghan Markle”, zegt ze. “Ik ga voortaan proberen om meer voor de camera te staan. Ik wil ook zelf meer naar de voorgrond treden, en niet alleen met mijn kinderen. Ik hou van mode en praat graag over het moederschap. Gewoon de echte dingen uit het leven.”
