Deze 'Grey's Anatomy'-acteur heeft zich verloofd

13u16 0 Showbizz 'Dr Andrew' gaat trouwen met knappe make-upartist.

Giacomo Gianniotti, die de rol van dr. Andrew De Luca speelt in 'Grey's Anatomy', heeft bekendgemaakt dat hij gaat trouwen. De gelukkige is Nichole Gustafson. Zij werkt in Hollywood als make-upartist. De twee leerden elkaar kennen achter de schermen van de ziekenhuisserie. Het koppel hoopt in de zomer van 2018 voor het altaar te staan.