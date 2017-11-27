Deze 'Grey's Anatomy'-acteur heeft zich verloofd
Missing my sexy man so much today. Longest we've ever been apart 😫 but I support this mans dreams!! He's in Toronto producing and starring in an amazing film that he's waited years to get done and now it's finally happening! I could not be more proud of you baby! He works so hard and puts his heart and soul into anything he does. He is brilliantly talented, wickedly talented. And so are his friends he's doing this film with. --- Go follow their journey on Ig and support this film. I promise you'll relate to this story, we've all been there. It's about love and relationships and the decisions we face sometimes. @acquaintedfilm So 6 more sleeps til we are back together again, for one night and then he's back out for a bit more. But I wouldn't want it any other way. He pushes me to chase after all my dreams and that's what being a team is all about. My ride or die, my best friend. I love you baby. Get it my love! #proudestgirlfriend #lovers #buildafoundation #dreamtogether #okayimdonenow #amireallytho 😊
Giacomo Gianniotti, die de rol van dr. Andrew De Luca speelt in 'Grey's Anatomy', heeft bekendgemaakt dat hij gaat trouwen. De gelukkige is Nichole Gustafson. Zij werkt in Hollywood als make-upartist. De twee leerden elkaar kennen achter de schermen van de ziekenhuisserie. Het koppel hoopt in de zomer van 2018 voor het altaar te staan.
