Deze BV's genieten van een festivaldagje op Werchter Boutique

08 juni 2019

21u08 0 Showbizz Met Werchter Boutique is het festivalseizoen écht geopend. Het festival trok ook dit jaar meer dan 40.000 bezoekers waaronder ook een flink aantal bekende muziekliefhebbers.

Stef Wauters is een trouwe festivalganger. “Ik kom speciaal voor Fleetwood Mac, het is de eerste keer dat ik ze live kan bewonderen. Ik ben trouwens een trouwe Werchter fan, ik kom ieder jaar en dus zal ik er ook op Rock Werchter weer bij zijn.”

Jess Donckers had vorig jaar een leuke ervaring. “Ik ben hier met mijn beste vriendin. Vorig jaar waren we hier voor Bruno Mars, dat was zo fantastisch dat we dit jaar zijn teruggekomen. De affiche interesseert ons iets minder.” (lacht)

Mathias Coppens maakte er een gezinsuitje van, maar zorgde er wel voor dat zijn kinderen goed beschermd waren.

Saartje Vandendriessche kwam met haar vriendin en ex-Ketnet-wrapster An Jordens.

Olga Leyers kwam samen met haar mama. “Een perfect moeder- dochtermomentje.”

Stefan Everts genoot van het zonnetje.