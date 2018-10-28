Denver en Alison Parker uit 'Casa de Papel' daten in het écht TDS

28 oktober 2018

09u43

Bron: Cuore 3 Showbizz Er hangt romantiek in de lucht bij Netflix! Want actrice Maria Pedraza en Jaime Lorente, die we beiden kennen uit ‘La Casa de Papel’ en ‘Élite’, zouden aan het daten zijn. H et Spaanse magazine Cuore heeft de twee al kussend gespot in Madrid.

Actrice Maria Pedraza en acteur Jaime Lorente scheren momenteel hoge toppen. Ze spelen niet alleen als Denver en Alison Parker mee in de populaire Netflix-reeks ‘La Casa de Papel’, maar ook als Nano en Marina in het nieuwe en gesmaakte ‘Élite’ - de Spaanse ‘Gossip Girl’. Daarin spelen ze een dolverliefd koppel, en nu lijkt de vonk ook in het echte leven te zijn overgeslagen.

Magazine Cuore wist de twee immers op de gevoelige plaat vast te leggen in de Spaande hoofdstad Madrid. Hand in hand door de straten kuieren, innige aanrakingen, of een intieme zoen: op de beelden willen Maria en Jaime hun gevoelens voor elkaar duidelijk niet verstoppen.

Het duo wordt overigens al langer achtervolgd door geruchten van een mogelijke romance, omdat ze op de sociale media geregeld foto’s delen van hen samen. Een officiële bevestiging kwam er echter nooit. Maar een foto zegt soms meer dan duizend woorden, nietwaar?