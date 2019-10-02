Demi Lovato is gedoopt in de Jordaan KDL

02 oktober 2019

Demi Lovato (27) heeft zich tijdens een reis door Israël laten dopen in de Jordaan in Israël. Op Instagram deelt de zangeres foto's van de religieuze bedevaart.

“Ik ben een Amerikaanse zangeres. Ik ben christelijk opgevoed en heb Joodse voorouders. Toen ik de kans kreeg om plaatsen te bezoeken die ik ken van verhalen uit de Bijbel zei ik ja”, schrijft Demi, die een drugsverleden heeft, bij de foto’s van de doopplechtigheid en haar bezoek aan de Klaagmuur in Jeruzalem.

“Er is absoluut iets magisch aan Israël. Ik heb nooit zo’n gevoel van spiritualiteit of verbinding met God gevoeld, iets wat ik nu al een paar jaar mis. Spiritualiteit is belangrijk voor me, om gedoopt te worden in de Jordaan - dezelfde plaats als waar Jezus werd gedoopt. Ik voel me als herboren.”